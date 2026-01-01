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Magdalena Tejado Magdalena Tejado
Kinoafisha Persons Magdalena Tejado

Magdalena Tejado

Magdalena Tejado

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Two Graves 6.2
Two Graves (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Two Graves 6.2
Two Graves
Drama, Thriller, Detective, 2025, Spain
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