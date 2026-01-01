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Filmography
Magdalena Tejado
Magdalena Tejado
Kinoafisha
Persons
Magdalena Tejado
Magdalena Tejado
Magdalena Tejado
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
6.2
Two Graves
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Detective
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2025
All
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
1
6.2
Two Graves
Drama, Thriller, Detective,
2025, Spain
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