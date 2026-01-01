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Jeong Seon-gyeong Jeong Seon-gyeong
Kinoafisha Persons Jeong Seon-gyeong

Jeong Seon-gyeong

Jeong Seon-gyeong

Date of Birth
8 February 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Hamburo Aeteuthage 8.0
Hamburo Aeteuthage (2016)
Festival 7.1
Festival (1996)

Filmography

Hamburo Aeteuthage 8
Hamburo Aeteuthage
Drama, Romantic, 2016, South Korea
Festival 7.1
Festival Chukje
Drama 1996, South Korea
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