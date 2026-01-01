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Filmography
Jeong Seon-gyeong
Jeong Seon-gyeong
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jeong Seon-gyeong
Jeong Seon-gyeong
Jeong Seon-gyeong
Date of Birth
8 February 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.0
Hamburo Aeteuthage
(2016)
7.1
Festival
(1996)
Filmography
8
Hamburo Aeteuthage
Drama, Romantic,
2016, South Korea
7.1
Festival
Chukje
Drama
1996, South Korea
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