Anastasiya Antropova
Anastasiya Antropova
Anastasiya Antropova
Date of Birth
1 June 1999
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Popular Films
0.0
Angel na beloj karete
(2025)
(2025)
Filmography
Angel na beloj karete
Romantic
2025, Russia
