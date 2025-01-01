Menu
Stéphanie Van Vyve

Date of Birth
17 December 1977
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius

Popular Films

The Incredible Shrinking Man 0.0
The Incredible Shrinking Man (2025)

Filmography

The Incredible Shrinking Man
The Incredible Shrinking Man L'homme qui rétrécit
Adventure, Sci-Fi 2025, France / Belgium / USA
