Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Stéphanie Van Vyve
Stéphanie Van Vyve
Kinoafisha
Persons
Stéphanie Van Vyve
Stéphanie Van Vyve
Stéphanie Van Vyve
Date of Birth
17 December 1977
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Popular Films
0.0
The Incredible Shrinking Man
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2025
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
The Incredible Shrinking Man
L'homme qui rétrécit
Adventure, Sci-Fi
2025, France / Belgium / USA
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree