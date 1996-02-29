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Ella Peel
Ella Peel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ella Peel
Ella Peel
Ella Peel
Date of Birth
29 February 1996
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
6.9
Y Golau
(2022)
2.9
Boudica: Rise of the Warrior Queen
(2019)
Filmography
6.9
Y Golau
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2022, Great Britain
2.9
Boudica: Rise of the Warrior Queen
Boudica: Rise of the Warrior Queen
History
2019, Great Britain
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