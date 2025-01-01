Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Andrew Balek
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andrew Balek
Andrew Balek
Popular Films
2.5
Colonials
(2023)
0.0
Presumed Innocent
(2024)
0.0
Outer Range
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Detective
Drama
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
All
6
Films
1
TV Shows
5
Director
1
Producer
5
Duster
Drama, Crime
2025, USA
Presumed Innocent
Crime, Thriller
2024, USA
The Last Thing He Told Me
Drama
2023, USA
2.5
Colonials
Colonials
Sci-Fi
2023, USA
Outer Range
Drama, Detective
2022, USA
Lisey's Story
Thriller
2021, USA/Chile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree