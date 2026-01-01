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Lira Kekeeva Lira Kekeeva
Kinoafisha Persons Lira Kekeeva

Lira Kekeeva

Lira Kekeeva

Date of Birth
4 December 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Nikto ne znaet pro Manpupuner 6.4
Nikto ne znaet pro Manpupuner (2025)
Pritvoris moim muzhem 5.8
Pritvoris moim muzhem (2025)
Polnaya sovmestimost 0.0
Polnaya sovmestimost (2026)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Polnaya sovmestimost
Polnaya sovmestimost
Drama, Romantic 2026, Russia
Nikto ne znaet pro Manpupuner 6.4
Nikto ne znaet pro Manpupuner
Adventure, Drama, 2025, Russia
Pritvoris moim muzhem 5.8
Pritvoris moim muzhem Pritvoris moim muzhem
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2025, Russia
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