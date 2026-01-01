Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lira Kekeeva
Lira Kekeeva
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lira Kekeeva
Lira Kekeeva
Lira Kekeeva
Date of Birth
4 December 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.4
Nikto ne znaet pro Manpupuner
(2025)
5.8
Pritvoris moim muzhem
(2025)
0.0
Polnaya sovmestimost
(2026)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2026
2025
All
3
Films
1
TV Shows
2
Actress
3
Polnaya sovmestimost
Drama, Romantic
2026, Russia
6.4
Nikto ne znaet pro Manpupuner
Adventure, Drama,
2025, Russia
5.8
Pritvoris moim muzhem
Pritvoris moim muzhem
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree