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Filmography
Sion Daniel Young
Sion Daniel Young
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sion Daniel Young
Sion Daniel Young
Sion Daniel Young
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.3
Doc Martin
(2004)
6.9
Keeping Faith
(2018)
6.8
Deceit
(2021)
Filmography
6.5
The Guest
Thriller
2025, Great Britain
6.8
Deceit
Drama, Crime,
2021, Great Britain
6.9
Keeping Faith
Drama, Thriller, Detective
2018, Great Britain
8.3
Doc Martin
Drama, Comedy
2004, Great Britain
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