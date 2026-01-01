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Mariya Gerasimova Mariya Gerasimova
Kinoafisha Persons Mariya Gerasimova

Mariya Gerasimova

Mariya Gerasimova

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Dvojnaya zhizn Mi 5.8
Dvojnaya zhizn Mi (2026)
My ne deti 5.5
My ne deti (2024)
Vremya Schastlivyh 0.0
Vremya Schastlivyh (2026)

Filmography

Vremya Schastlivyh
Vremya Schastlivyh
Drama, Comedy 2026, Russia
Dvojnaya zhizn Mi 5.8
Dvojnaya zhizn Mi
Music, Drama, Comedy 2026, Belarus
My ne deti 5.5
My ne deti
Drama, Comedy, Family, 2024, Russia
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