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Moscow, RU
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Filmography
Mariya Gerasimova
Mariya Gerasimova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mariya Gerasimova
Mariya Gerasimova
Mariya Gerasimova
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
5.8
Dvojnaya zhizn Mi
(2026)
5.5
My ne deti
(2024)
0.0
Vremya Schastlivyh
(2026)
Filmography
Vremya Schastlivyh
Drama, Comedy
2026, Russia
5.8
Dvojnaya zhizn Mi
Music, Drama, Comedy
2026, Belarus
5.5
My ne deti
Drama, Comedy, Family,
2024, Russia
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