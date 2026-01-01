Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lim Yoon-ah
Lim Yoon-ah
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lim Yoon-ah
Lim Yoon-ah
Lim Yoon-ah
Date of Birth
30 May 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.7
Bon Appétite, Your Majesty
(2025)
7.6
Big Mouse
(2022)
7.3
Love Rain
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
History
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2023
2022
2019
2017
2012
All
8
Films
3
TV Shows
5
Actress
8
8.7
Bon Appétite, Your Majesty
Drama, History,
2025, South Korea
6
King the Land
Comedy, Romantic, ,
2023, South Korea
7.6
Big Mouse
Drama, Thriller,
2022, South Korea
6.7
Confidential Assignment 2: International
Gongjo 2: Inteonaesyeonal
Action, Comedy, Thriller
2022, South Korea
7
Exit
Eksiteu
Action, Comedy
2019, South Korea
7.1
The King Loves
Drama, Romantic, History,
2017, South Korea
6.7
Confidential Assignment
Gongjo
Action
2017, South Korea
7.3
Love Rain
Drama, Romantic,
2012, South Korea
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree