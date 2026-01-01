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Lim Yoon-ah
Lim Yoon-ah Lim Yoon-ah
Kinoafisha Persons Lim Yoon-ah

Lim Yoon-ah

Lim Yoon-ah

Date of Birth
30 May 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Bon Appétite, Your Majesty 8.7
Bon Appétite, Your Majesty (2025)
Big Mouse 7.6
Big Mouse (2022)
Love Rain 7.3
Love Rain (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Bon Appétite, Your Majesty 8.7
Bon Appétite, Your Majesty
Drama, History, 2025, South Korea
King the Land 6
King the Land
Comedy, Romantic, , 2023, South Korea
Big Mouse 7.6
Big Mouse
Drama, Thriller, 2022, South Korea
Confidential Assignment 2: International 6.7
Confidential Assignment 2: International Gongjo 2: Inteonaesyeonal
Action, Comedy, Thriller 2022, South Korea
Exit 7
Exit Eksiteu
Action, Comedy 2019, South Korea
The King Loves 7.1
The King Loves
Drama, Romantic, History, 2017, South Korea
Confidential Assignment 6.7
Confidential Assignment Gongjo
Action 2017, South Korea
Love Rain 7.3
Love Rain
Drama, Romantic, 2012, South Korea
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