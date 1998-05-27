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Eunseo
Eunseo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eunseo
Eunseo
Eunseo
Date of Birth
27 May 1998
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
6.4
Idiot Girls and School Ghost: School Anniversary
(2024)
Filmography
6.4
Idiot Girls and School Ghost: School Anniversary
Idiot Girls and School Ghost: School Anniversary
Comedy, Horror
2024, South Korea
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