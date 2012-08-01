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Keiko Tsushima
Keiko Tsushima Keiko Tsushima
Kinoafisha Persons Keiko Tsushima

Keiko Tsushima

Keiko Tsushima

Date of Birth
7 February 1926
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
1 August 2012
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Seven Samurai 8.4
Seven Samurai (1954)
The Flavor of Green Tea over Rice 7.6
The Flavor of Green Tea over Rice (1952)

Filmography

Seven Samurai 8.4
Seven Samurai Seven Samurai / Shichinin no samurai
Action, Drama, Adventure 1954, Japan
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The Flavor of Green Tea over Rice 7.6
The Flavor of Green Tea over Rice Ochazuke no aji
Drama 1952, Japan
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