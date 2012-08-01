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Filmography
Keiko Tsushima
Keiko Tsushima
Kinoafisha
Persons
Keiko Tsushima
Keiko Tsushima
Keiko Tsushima
Date of Birth
7 February 1926
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
1 August 2012
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.4
Seven Samurai
(1954)
7.6
The Flavor of Green Tea over Rice
(1952)
Filmography
8.4
Seven Samurai
Seven Samurai / Shichinin no samurai
Action, Drama, Adventure
1954, Japan
Watch trailer
7.6
The Flavor of Green Tea over Rice
Ochazuke no aji
Drama
1952, Japan
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