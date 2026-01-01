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Filmography
Calum Sivyer
Calum Sivyer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Calum Sivyer
Calum Sivyer
Calum Sivyer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.8
Jingle Bell Heist
(2025)
5.7
King and Conqueror
(2025)
0.0
Star City
(2026)
Filmography
Star City
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2026, USA
5.7
King and Conqueror
Drama, History
2025, Great Britain
5.8
Jingle Bell Heist
Jingle Bell Heist
Comedy, Romantic
2025, USA
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