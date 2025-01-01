Menu
Alyssa Chia
Date of Birth
7 October 1974
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Popular Films
0.0
The Resurrected
(2025)
Filmography
The Resurrected
Drama, Thriller
2025, Taiwan, Province of China
