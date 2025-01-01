Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alyssa Chia Alyssa Chia
Kinoafisha Persons Alyssa Chia

Alyssa Chia

Alyssa Chia

Date of Birth
7 October 1974
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra

Popular Films

The Resurrected 0.0
The Resurrected (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 1 TV Shows 1 Actress 1
The Resurrected
The Resurrected
Drama, Thriller 2025, Taiwan, Province of China
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more