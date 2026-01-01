Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Oguzhan Çemi
Oguzhan Çemi Oguzhan Çemi
Kinoafisha Persons Oguzhan Çemi

Oguzhan Çemi

Oguzhan Çemi

Date of Birth
1 August 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Blizkoe schaste 7.1
Blizkoe schaste (2025)
Canım Annem 7.1
Canım Annem (2022)

Filmography

Blizkoe schaste 7.1
Blizkoe schaste
Romantic 2025, Turkey/Russia
Canım Annem 7.1
Canım Annem
Drama, Family 2022, Turkey
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more