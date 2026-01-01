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Filmography
Oguzhan Çemi
Oguzhan Çemi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Oguzhan Çemi
Oguzhan Çemi
Oguzhan Çemi
Date of Birth
1 August 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.1
Blizkoe schaste
(2025)
7.1
Canım Annem
(2022)
Filmography
7.1
Blizkoe schaste
Romantic
2025, Turkey/Russia
7.1
Canım Annem
Drama, Family
2022, Turkey
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