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Michael Scholes
Michael Scholes
Kinoafisha
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Michael Scholes
Michael Scholes
Michael Scholes
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.8
The Lord of the Rings
(1978)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Drama
Fantasy
Year
All
1978
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.8
The Lord of the Rings
The Lord of the Rings
Drama, Fantasy, Adventure, Animation
1978, USA
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