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Michael Scholes Michael Scholes
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Scholes

Michael Scholes

Michael Scholes

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

The Lord of the Rings 6.8
The Lord of the Rings (1978)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Lord of the Rings 6.8
The Lord of the Rings The Lord of the Rings
Drama, Fantasy, Adventure, Animation 1978, USA
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