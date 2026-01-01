Emin Günenç

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Kinoafisha
Persons
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Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.1
Arafta
(2025)
7.2
Kırmızı Oda
(2020)
3.8
Üvey Anne
(2023)
Filmography
8.1
Arafta
Drama, Romantic
2025, Turkey
3.8
Üvey Anne
Drama
2023, Turkey
7.2
Kırmızı Oda
Drama
2020, Turkey
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