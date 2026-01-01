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Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Emin Günenç Emin Günenç
Kinoafisha Persons Emin Günenç

Emin Günenç

Emin Günenç

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Arafta 8.1
Arafta (2025)
Kırmızı Oda 7.2
Kırmızı Oda (2020)
Üvey Anne 3.8
Üvey Anne (2023)

Filmography

Arafta 8.1
Arafta
Drama, Romantic 2025, Turkey
Üvey Anne 3.8
Üvey Anne
Drama 2023, Turkey
Kırmızı Oda 7.2
Kırmızı Oda
Drama 2020, Turkey
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