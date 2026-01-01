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Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

On Barren Weeds 8.1
On Barren Weeds (2023)
Sahipsizler 6.7
Sahipsizler (2024)

Filmography

Sahipsizler 6.7
Sahipsizler
Drama 2024, Turkey
On Barren Weeds 8.1
On Barren Weeds Kuru Otlar Üstüne
Drama 2023, France / Germany / Sweden / Turkey
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