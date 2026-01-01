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Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.1
On Barren Weeds
(2023)
6.7
Sahipsizler
(2024)
Filmography
6.7
Sahipsizler
Drama
2024, Turkey
8.1
On Barren Weeds
Kuru Otlar Üstüne
Drama
2023, France / Germany / Sweden / Turkey
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