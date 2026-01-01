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Erbol Ruslanov
Erbol Ruslanov
Kinoafisha Persons Erbol Ruslanov

Erbol Ruslanov

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Chernyy dvor v kino 7.2
Chernyy dvor v kino (2026)
Аят 4 7.0
Аят 4 (2025)
SOS: Жардамга! 0.0
SOS: Жардамга! (2025)

Filmography

Chernyy dvor v kino 7.2
Chernyy dvor v kino Chernyy dvor v kino
Crime, Drama 2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan
Watch trailer
SOS: Жардамга!
SOS: Жардамга! SOS: Жардамга!
Thriller 2025, Kyrgyzstan
Аят 4 7
Аят 4 Аят 4
Drama, Crime 2025, Kyrgyzstan
Watch trailer
Кош дегим келбейт 2
Кош дегим келбейт 2 Кош дегим келбейт 2
Drama 2025, Kyrgyzstan
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