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Filmography
Erbol Ruslanov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Erbol Ruslanov
Erbol Ruslanov
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.2
Chernyy dvor v kino
(2026)
7.0
Аят 4
(2025)
0.0
SOS: Жардамга!
(2025)
Filmography
7.2
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
Crime, Drama
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan
Watch trailer
SOS: Жардамга!
SOS: Жардамга!
Thriller
2025, Kyrgyzstan
7
Аят 4
Аят 4
Drama, Crime
2025, Kyrgyzstan
Watch trailer
Кош дегим келбейт 2
Кош дегим келбейт 2
Drama
2025, Kyrgyzstan
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