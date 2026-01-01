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Shea Wageman
Shea Wageman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shea Wageman
Shea Wageman
Shea Wageman
Popular Films
6.9
Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses
(2006)
6.7
Barbie as the Island Princess
(2007)
5.8
Charlie the Wonderdog
(2026)
Filmography
5.8
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
Animation, Comedy, Family
2026, Canada
Watch trailer
5.3
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures
Adventure, Children's, Sci-Fi
2023, USA
6.7
Barbie as the Island Princess
Barbie as the Island Princess
Animation, Family
2007, USA / Canada
6.9
Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses
Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses
Animation, Family
2006, USA / Canada
Show more
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