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Nehir Erdogan
Nehir Erdogan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nehir Erdogan
Nehir Erdogan
Nehir Erdogan
Date of Birth
16 June 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
5.4
Benim Adim Melek
(2019)
0.0
Mira
(2026)
Filmography
Mira
Drama, Romantic
2026, Turkey
5.4
Benim Adim Melek
Drama
2019, Turkey
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