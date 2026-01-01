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Li Chun Li Chun
Kinoafisha Persons Li Chun

Li Chun

Li Chun

Date of Birth
15 February 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Action heroine, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Sword Snow Stride 0.0
Sword Snow Stride (2021)
Street Fighter 0.0
Street Fighter (2026)

Filmography

Street Fighter
Street Fighter Street Fighter
Action, Drama 2026, Japan / USA
Watch trailer
Sword Snow Stride
Sword Snow Stride
Drama, Action 2021, China
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