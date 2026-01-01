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Filmography
Li Chun
Li Chun
Kinoafisha
Persons
Li Chun
Li Chun
Li Chun
Date of Birth
15 February 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
0.0
Sword Snow Stride
(2021)
0.0
Street Fighter
(2026)
Filmography
Street Fighter
Street Fighter
Action, Drama
2026, Japan / USA
Watch trailer
Sword Snow Stride
Drama, Action
2021, China
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