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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
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About
Filmography
Caroline Loncq
Caroline Loncq
Kinoafisha
Persons
Caroline Loncq
Caroline Loncq
Caroline Loncq
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
7.6
Pie in the Sky
(1994)
7.3
Queen Marie of Romania
(2019)
6.6
Riviera
(2017)
Filmography
6.4
The Librarians: The Next Chapter
Adventure, Fantasy
2025, USA
4.9
CURS R
Choose or Die
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.3
Queen Marie of Romania
Queen Marie of Romania
Drama
2019, Romania
Watch trailer
6.6
Riviera
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2017, Great Britain
7.6
Pie in the Sky
Drama, Crime
1994, Great Britain
Show more
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