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Caroline Loncq Caroline Loncq
Kinoafisha Persons Caroline Loncq

Caroline Loncq

Caroline Loncq

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Horror actress

Popular Films

Pie in the Sky 7.6
Pie in the Sky (1994)
Queen Marie of Romania 7.3
Queen Marie of Romania (2019)
Riviera 6.6
Riviera (2017)

Filmography

The Librarians: The Next Chapter 6.4
The Librarians: The Next Chapter
Adventure, Fantasy 2025, USA
CURS R 4.9
CURS R Choose or Die
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Queen Marie of Romania 7.3
Queen Marie of Romania Queen Marie of Romania
Drama 2019, Romania
Watch trailer
Riviera 6.6
Riviera
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2017, Great Britain
Pie in the Sky 7.6
Pie in the Sky
Drama, Crime 1994, Great Britain
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