Akira Nagoya
Date of Birth
8 December 1930
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
24 June 2003
Popular Films
7.3
Sora tobu yureisen
(1969)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Anime
Sci-Fi
Year
All
1969
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.3
Sora tobu yureisen
Sora tobu yureisen
Sci-Fi, Animation, Adventure, Anime
1969, Japan
Watch trailer
