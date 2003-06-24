Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Akira Nagoya
Akira Nagoya Akira Nagoya
Kinoafisha Persons Akira Nagoya

Akira Nagoya

Akira Nagoya

Date of Birth
8 December 1930
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
24 June 2003

Popular Films

Sora tobu yureisen 7.3
Sora tobu yureisen (1969)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 1 Films 1 Actor 1
Sora tobu yureisen 7.3
Sora tobu yureisen Sora tobu yureisen
Sci-Fi, Animation, Adventure, Anime 1969, Japan
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more