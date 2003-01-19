Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Akio Tanaka Akio Tanaka
Kinoafisha Persons Akio Tanaka

Akio Tanaka

Akio Tanaka

Date of Birth
21 September 1926
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
19 January 2003

Popular Films

Sora tobu yureisen 7.3
Sora tobu yureisen (1969)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 1 Films 1 Actor 1
Sora tobu yureisen 7.3
Sora tobu yureisen Sora tobu yureisen
Sci-Fi, Animation, Adventure, Anime 1969, Japan
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more