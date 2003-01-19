Menu
Akio Tanaka
Akio Tanaka
Date of Birth
21 September 1926
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
19 January 2003
Popular Films
7.3
Sora tobu yureisen
(1969)
Filmography
7.3
Sora tobu yureisen
Sora tobu yureisen
Sci-Fi, Animation, Adventure, Anime
1969, Japan
