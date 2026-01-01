Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Malik Elassal
Malik Elassal
Kinoafisha
Persons
Malik Elassal
Malik Elassal
Malik Elassal
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.2
Adults
(2025)
5.9
Office Romance
(2026)
Filmography
5.9
Office Romance
Office Romance
Comedy, Romantic
2026, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Adults
Comedy
2025, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree