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Malik Elassal Malik Elassal
Kinoafisha Persons Malik Elassal

Malik Elassal

Malik Elassal

Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Adults 7.2
Adults (2025)
Office Romance 5.9
Office Romance (2026)

Filmography

Office Romance 5.9
Office Romance Office Romance
Comedy, Romantic 2026, USA
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Adults 7.2
Adults
Comedy 2025, USA
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