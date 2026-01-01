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Oksana Strelcova
Kinoafisha Persons Oksana Strelcova

Oksana Strelcova

Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Chto-to polozhitel'noe 7.0
Chto-to polozhitel'noe (2025)
Zovite Vityu! 0.0
Zovite Vityu! (2026)

Filmography

Zovite Vityu!
Zovite Vityu!
Comedy 2026, Russia
Chto-to polozhitel'noe 7
Chto-to polozhitel'noe
Drama, Comedy 2025, Russia
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