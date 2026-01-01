Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Oksana Strelcova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Oksana Strelcova
Oksana Strelcova
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.0
Chto-to polozhitel'noe
(2025)
0.0
Zovite Vityu!
(2026)
Filmography
Zovite Vityu!
Comedy
2026, Russia
7
Chto-to polozhitel'noe
Drama, Comedy
2025, Russia
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree