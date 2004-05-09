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Filmography
Nataliya Tkachyova
Nataliya Tkachyova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nataliya Tkachyova
Nataliya Tkachyova
Nataliya Tkachyova
Date of Birth
14 April 1916
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
9 May 2004
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.4
Behind Show Windows
(1955)
6.1
Masha
(2005)
0.0
Schit Minervy
(2005)
Filmography
6.1
Masha
Masha
Romantic, Comedy
2005, Russia
Schit Minervy
Schit Minervy
Drama
2005, Russia
6.4
Behind Show Windows
Za vitrinoy univermaga
Comedy
1955, USSR
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