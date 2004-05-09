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Nataliya Tkachyova
Nataliya Tkachyova Nataliya Tkachyova
Kinoafisha Persons Nataliya Tkachyova

Nataliya Tkachyova

Nataliya Tkachyova

Date of Birth
14 April 1916
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
9 May 2004
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Behind Show Windows 6.4
Behind Show Windows (1955)
Masha 6.1
Masha (2005)
Schit Minervy 0.0
Schit Minervy (2005)

Filmography

Masha 6.1
Masha Masha
Romantic, Comedy 2005, Russia
Schit Minervy
Schit Minervy Schit Minervy
Drama 2005, Russia
Behind Show Windows 6.4
Behind Show Windows Za vitrinoy univermaga
Comedy 1955, USSR
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