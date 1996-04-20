Menu
Alexander D'Arcy
Date of Birth
10 August 1908
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
20 April 1996

How to Marry a Millionaire 7.7
How to Marry a Millionaire (1953)

Filmography

Genre
Year
How to Marry a Millionaire 7.7
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 1953, USA
