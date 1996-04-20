Menu
Alexander D'Arcy
Alexander D'Arcy
Alexander D'Arcy
Alexander D'Arcy
Date of Birth
10 August 1908
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
20 April 1996
Popular Films
7.7
How to Marry a Millionaire
(1953)
7.7
How to Marry a Millionaire
How to Marry a Millionaire
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
1953, USA
Watch trailer
