Aleksandr Efremov

Date of Birth
6 February 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius

Popular Films

PARTY-zan film 4.4
PARTY-zan film (2016)
Privet ot Katyushi
Privet ot Katyushi (2013)
Koldovskoe ozero
Koldovskoe ozero (2018)

Filmography

Koldovskoe ozero
Koldovskoe ozero
Drama, Romantic, Detective 2018, Russia
PARTY-zan film 4.4
PARTY-zan film Party-zan Film
Comedy 2016, Belarus
Privet ot Katyushi
Privet ot Katyushi
Drama, War 2013, Russia
