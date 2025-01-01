Menu
Aleksandr Efremov
Aleksandr Efremov
Aleksandr Efremov
Aleksandr Efremov
Aleksandr Efremov
Date of Birth
6 February 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Popular Films
4.4
PARTY-zan film
(2016)
0.0
Privet ot Katyushi
(2013)
0.0
Koldovskoe ozero
(2018)
Koldovskoe ozero
Drama, Romantic, Detective
2018, Russia
4.4
PARTY-zan film
Party-zan Film
Comedy
2016, Belarus
Privet ot Katyushi
Drama, War
2013, Russia
