Aleksandr Mikhaylov

Date of Birth
21 September 1954
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
25 July 2012

Popular Films

Za co? 7.0
Za co? (1995)
The Big Exchange 6.9
The Big Exchange (1992)
Whisky c молоком 5.2
Whisky c молоком (2010)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 4 Films 4 Director 2 Producer 2
Whisky c молоком 5.3
Whisky c молоком
Drama 2010, Russia / Poland
Watch trailer
Blyuz opadayushchikh listyev 4.4
Blyuz opadayushchikh listyev
Thriller 2006, Russia
Za co? 7
Za co?
Romantic 1995, Russia / Poland
The Big Exchange 6.9
The Big Exchange
Comedy 1992, Russia
