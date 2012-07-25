Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Mikhaylov
Aleksandr Mikhaylov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Mikhaylov
Aleksandr Mikhaylov
Aleksandr Mikhaylov
Date of Birth
21 September 1954
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
25 July 2012
Popular Films
7.0
Za co?
(1995)
6.9
The Big Exchange
(1992)
5.2
Whisky c молоком
(2010)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2010
2006
1995
1992
All
4
Films
4
Director
2
Producer
2
5.3
Whisky c молоком
Whisky c молоком
Drama
2010, Russia / Poland
Watch trailer
4.4
Blyuz opadayushchikh listyev
Blyuz opadayushchikh listyev
Thriller
2006, Russia
7
Za co?
Za co?
Romantic
1995, Russia / Poland
6.9
The Big Exchange
Menyaly
Comedy
1992, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree