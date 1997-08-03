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Minghao Hou Minghao Hou
Kinoafisha Persons Minghao Hou

Minghao Hou

Minghao Hou

Date of Birth
3 August 1997
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Romantic hero, Fantasy hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Fangs of Fortune 7.4
Fangs of Fortune (2024)
Project X-Traction 6.5
Project X-Traction (2023)
Love in Pavilion 6.3
Love in Pavilion (2025)

Filmography

Key to the Phoenix Heart
Key to the Phoenix Heart
Drama, Romantic 2026, China
Love in Pavilion 6.3
Love in Pavilion
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic, 2025, China
Fangs of Fortune 7.4
Fangs of Fortune
Fantasy, Romantic, 2024, China
Dashing Youth
Dashing Youth
Adventure, Anime 2024, China
Back From the Brink
Back From the Brink
Fantasy, Romantic, 2023, China
Project X-Traction 6.5
Project X-Traction Hidden Strike
Action 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Think Like a Dog 5.1
Think Like a Dog Think Like a Dog
Comedy 2019, USA
Watch trailer
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