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About
Filmography
Minghao Hou
Minghao Hou
Kinoafisha
Persons
Minghao Hou
Minghao Hou
Minghao Hou
Date of Birth
3 August 1997
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Fantasy hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.4
Fangs of Fortune
(2024)
6.5
Project X-Traction
(2023)
6.3
Love in Pavilion
(2025)
Filmography
Key to the Phoenix Heart
Drama, Romantic
2026, China
6.3
Love in Pavilion
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic,
2025, China
7.4
Fangs of Fortune
Fantasy, Romantic,
2024, China
Dashing Youth
Adventure, Anime
2024, China
Back From the Brink
Fantasy, Romantic,
2023, China
6.5
Project X-Traction
Hidden Strike
Action
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.1
Think Like a Dog
Think Like a Dog
Comedy
2019, USA
Watch trailer
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