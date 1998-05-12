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About
Filmography
Shin Si-ah
Shin Si-ah
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shin Si-ah
Shin Si-ah
Shin Si-ah
Date of Birth
12 May 1998
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Thriller heroine
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.0
Resident Playbook
(2025)
6.3
Manyeo 2: Lo go
(2022)
6.3
The Old Woman with the Knife
(2025)
Filmography
8
Resident Playbook
Drama, Comedy,
2025, South Korea
6.3
The Old Woman with the Knife
Pa-gwa
Action, Crime, Thriller
2025, South Korea
Watch trailer
6.3
Manyeo 2: Lo go
Manyeo 2: Lo go
Action, Detective, Thriller
2022, South Korea
Watch trailer
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