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Shin Si-ah
Shin Si-ah Shin Si-ah
Kinoafisha Persons Shin Si-ah

Shin Si-ah

Shin Si-ah

Date of Birth
12 May 1998
Age
28 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Action heroine, Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Resident Playbook 8.0
Resident Playbook (2025)
Manyeo 2: Lo go 6.3
Manyeo 2: Lo go (2022)
The Old Woman with the Knife 6.3
The Old Woman with the Knife (2025)

Filmography

Resident Playbook 8
Resident Playbook
Drama, Comedy, 2025, South Korea
The Old Woman with the Knife 6.3
The Old Woman with the Knife Pa-gwa
Action, Crime, Thriller 2025, South Korea
Watch trailer
Manyeo 2: Lo go 6.3
Manyeo 2: Lo go Manyeo 2: Lo go
Action, Detective, Thriller 2022, South Korea
Watch trailer
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