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Filmography
Léonie Vincent
Léonie Vincent
Kinoafisha
Persons
Léonie Vincent
Léonie Vincent
Léonie Vincent
Date of Birth
16 November 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
6.7
The Glass Dome
(2025)
6.5
Trolösa
(2025)
Filmography
6.7
The Glass Dome
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2025, Sweden
6.5
Trolösa
Drama,
2025, Sweden
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