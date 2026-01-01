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Léonie Vincent
Léonie Vincent Léonie Vincent
Kinoafisha Persons Léonie Vincent

Léonie Vincent

Léonie Vincent

Date of Birth
16 November 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

The Glass Dome 6.7
The Glass Dome (2025)
Trolösa 6.5
Trolösa (2025)

Filmography

The Glass Dome 6.7
The Glass Dome
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2025, Sweden
Trolösa 6.5
Trolösa
Drama, 2025, Sweden
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