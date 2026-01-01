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Michael Dorn
Michael Dorn Michael Dorn
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Dorn

Michael Dorn

Michael Dorn

Date of Birth
9 December 1952
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Invincible 8.6
Invincible (2021)
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine 8.0
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (1993)
Star Trek: First Contact 7.6
Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Invincible 8.6
Invincible
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
Agent Revelation 3.5
Agent Revelation Agent Revelation
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Ted 2 6
Ted 2 Ted 2
Comedy 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Bionicle: The Legend Reborn 5.2
Bionicle: The Legend Reborn Bionicle: The Legend Reborn
Action, Adventure, Animation 2009, USA
Fist of the Warrior 3.8
Fist of the Warrior Lesser of Three Evils
Action, Crime, Drama 2007, USA
Thru the Moebius Strip 5.4
Thru the Moebius Strip Thru the Moebius Strip
Animation, Adventure 2005, USA / China
Star Trek: Nemesis 6.4
Star Trek: Nemesis Star Trek: Nemesis
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2002, USA
Star Trek: Enterprise 7.5
Star Trek: Enterprise
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2001, USA
Star Trek: Insurrection 6.4
Star Trek: Insurrection Star Trek: Insurrection
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1998, USA
Star Trek: First Contact 7.6
Star Trek: First Contact Star Trek: First Contact
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller 1996, USA
Star Trek Generations 6.6
Star Trek Generations Star Trek: Generations
Action, Adventure, Mystery 1994, USA
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine 8
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1993, USA
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