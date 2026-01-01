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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Michael Dorn
Michael Dorn
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Dorn
Michael Dorn
Michael Dorn
Date of Birth
9 December 1952
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
8.6
Invincible
(2021)
8.0
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
(1993)
7.6
Star Trek: First Contact
(1996)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Mystery
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2021
2015
2009
2007
2005
2002
2001
1998
1996
1994
1993
All
12
Films
9
TV Shows
3
Actor
10
Director
2
8.6
Invincible
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2021, USA
3.5
Agent Revelation
Agent Revelation
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2021, USA
Watch trailer
6
Ted 2
Ted 2
Comedy
2015, USA
Watch trailer
5.2
Bionicle: The Legend Reborn
Bionicle: The Legend Reborn
Action, Adventure, Animation
2009, USA
3.8
Fist of the Warrior
Lesser of Three Evils
Action, Crime, Drama
2007, USA
5.4
Thru the Moebius Strip
Thru the Moebius Strip
Animation, Adventure
2005, USA / China
6.4
Star Trek: Nemesis
Star Trek: Nemesis
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2002, USA
7.5
Star Trek: Enterprise
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2001, USA
6.4
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: Insurrection
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1998, USA
7.6
Star Trek: First Contact
Star Trek: First Contact
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller
1996, USA
6.6
Star Trek Generations
Star Trek: Generations
Action, Adventure, Mystery
1994, USA
8
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1993, USA
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