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About
Filmography
Marián Labuda
Marián Labuda
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marián Labuda
Marián Labuda
Marián Labuda
Date of Birth
28 October 1944
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
5 January 2018
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
7.9
My Sweet Little Village
(1985)
7.6
The Garden
(1995)
7.0
Andel Páne 2
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Romantic
War
Year
All
2016
2006
1995
1994
1991
1985
All
7
Films
7
Actor
7
7
Andel Páne 2
Anděl Páně 2
Fantasy, Family
2016, Czechia
6.9
I Served the King of England
Obsluhoval jsem anglického krále
War, Romantic, Comedy
2006, Czechia / Slovakia
7.6
The Garden
Záhrada
Comedy
1995, Czechia / Slovakia / France
7
Life and Extraordinary Adventures of Private Ivan Chonkin
Zivot a neobycejna dobrodruzstvi vojaka Ivana Conkina
Comedy, War, Romantic
1994, Czechia / Great Britain / France / Italy / Russia
6.9
Accumulator 1
Akumulátor 1
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic
1994, Czechia
Watch trailer
6.9
The Beggar's Opera
Zebrácká opera
Comedy, Drama
1991, Czechoslovakia
7.9
My Sweet Little Village
Vesnicko ma strediskova
Comedy, Drama
1985, Czechoslovakia
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