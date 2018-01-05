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Marián Labuda
Marián Labuda Marián Labuda
Kinoafisha Persons Marián Labuda

Marián Labuda

Marián Labuda

Date of Birth
28 October 1944
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
5 January 2018
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

My Sweet Little Village 7.9
My Sweet Little Village (1985)
The Garden 7.6
The Garden (1995)
Andel Páne 2 7.0
Andel Páne 2 (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Andel Páne 2 7
Andel Páne 2 Anděl Páně 2
Fantasy, Family 2016, Czechia
I Served the King of England 6.9
I Served the King of England Obsluhoval jsem anglického krále
War, Romantic, Comedy 2006, Czechia / Slovakia
The Garden 7.6
The Garden Záhrada
Comedy 1995, Czechia / Slovakia / France
Life and Extraordinary Adventures of Private Ivan Chonkin 7
Life and Extraordinary Adventures of Private Ivan Chonkin Zivot a neobycejna dobrodruzstvi vojaka Ivana Conkina
Comedy, War, Romantic 1994, Czechia / Great Britain / France / Italy / Russia
Accumulator 1 6.9
Accumulator 1 Akumulátor 1
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic 1994, Czechia
Watch trailer
The Beggar's Opera 6.9
The Beggar's Opera Zebrácká opera
Comedy, Drama 1991, Czechoslovakia
My Sweet Little Village 7.9
My Sweet Little Village Vesnicko ma strediskova
Comedy, Drama 1985, Czechoslovakia
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