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Natalya Kurdyubova Natalya Kurdyubova
Kinoafisha Persons Natalya Kurdyubova

Natalya Kurdyubova

Natalya Kurdyubova

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Nasledniki 6.1
Nasledniki (2015)
Otdalyonniye posledstviye 5.3
Otdalyonniye posledstviye (2008)
Igra v shindai 5.2
Igra v shindai (2006)

Filmography

Pohishchenie
Pohishchenie
Detective, Thriller 2026, Russia
Nasledniki 6.1
Nasledniki Nasledniki
Drama 2015, Russia
Watch trailer
Time of Joy
Time of Joy Time of Joy
Comedy 2008, Russia
Otdalyonniye posledstviye 5.3
Otdalyonniye posledstviye Otdalyonniye posledstviye
Drama, Romantic, Detective 2008, Russia
Ubit zmeya
Ubit zmeya
Drama, Action, Adventure 2007, Russia
Igra v shindai 5.3
Igra v shindai Igra v shindai
Romantic 2006, Russia
Bolshoe zlo i melkie pakosti 5.2
Bolshoe zlo i melkie pakosti
Drama, Detective 2005, Russia
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