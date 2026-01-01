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Moscow, RU
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About
Filmography
Natalya Kurdyubova
Natalya Kurdyubova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalya Kurdyubova
Natalya Kurdyubova
Natalya Kurdyubova
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.1
Nasledniki
(2015)
5.3
Otdalyonniye posledstviye
(2008)
5.2
Igra v shindai
(2006)
Filmography
Pohishchenie
Detective, Thriller
2026, Russia
6.1
Nasledniki
Nasledniki
Drama
2015, Russia
Watch trailer
Time of Joy
Time of Joy
Comedy
2008, Russia
5.3
Otdalyonniye posledstviye
Otdalyonniye posledstviye
Drama, Romantic, Detective
2008, Russia
Ubit zmeya
Drama, Action, Adventure
2007, Russia
5.3
Igra v shindai
Igra v shindai
Romantic
2006, Russia
5.2
Bolshoe zlo i melkie pakosti
Drama, Detective
2005, Russia
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