Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Adam Pearson
Adam Pearson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Adam Pearson
Adam Pearson
Adam Pearson
Date of Birth
6 January 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
6.8
A Different Man
(2024)
5.9
Under the Skin
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2013
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.8
A Different Man
A Different Man
Comedy, Horror, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Under the Skin
Under the Skin
Drama, Sci-Fi
2013, Great Britain
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree