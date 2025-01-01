Menu
Adam Pearson
Date of Birth
6 January 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

A Different Man (2024)
Under the Skin (2013)

Filmography

A Different Man 6.8
A Different Man A Different Man
Comedy, Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
Under the Skin 5.9
Under the Skin Under the Skin
Drama, Sci-Fi 2013, Great Britain
