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Marco Calvani Marco Calvani
Kinoafisha Persons Marco Calvani

Marco Calvani

Marco Calvani

Date of Birth
11 December 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Borgia 7.6
Borgia (2011)
The Four Seasons 7.1
The Four Seasons (2025)
You, Me & Tuscany 6.2
You, Me & Tuscany (2026)

Filmography

You, Me & Tuscany 6.3
You, Me & Tuscany You, Me & Tuscany
Comedy, Romantic 2026, USA
Watch trailer
The Four Seasons 7.1
The Four Seasons
Comedy, Romantic 2025, USA
Borgia 7.6
Borgia
Drama, Adventure, History 2011, France
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