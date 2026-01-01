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Filmography
Marco Calvani
Marco Calvani
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marco Calvani
Marco Calvani
Marco Calvani
Date of Birth
11 December 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.6
Borgia
(2011)
7.1
The Four Seasons
(2025)
6.2
You, Me & Tuscany
(2026)
Filmography
6.3
You, Me & Tuscany
You, Me & Tuscany
Comedy, Romantic
2026, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
The Four Seasons
Comedy, Romantic
2025, USA
7.6
Borgia
Drama, Adventure, History
2011, France
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