Aleksandr Porshin

Date of Birth
15 November 2000
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Filmography

Genre
Year
Yura Was Here 8.4
Yura Was Here
Drama, Music 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
Spasibo. Horoshego vechera!
Spasibo. Horoshego vechera!
Short, Comedy, Drama 2025, Russia
