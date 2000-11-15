Menu
Filmography
Aleksandr Porshin
Aleksandr Porshin
Date of Birth
15 November 2000
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor
Filmography
Yura Was Here
Drama, Music
2025, Russia
Spasibo. Horoshego vechera!
Short, Comedy, Drama
2025, Russia
