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Filmography
Edward Ashley
Edward Ashley
Kinoafisha
Persons
Edward Ashley
Edward Ashley
Edward Ashley
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Action hero
Popular Films
9.1
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
(2026)
6.7
The Black Swan
(1942)
6.3
Elephant Walk
(1954)
Filmography
9.1
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Drama, Action, Fantasy
2026, USA
6.3
Elephant Walk
Elephant Walk
Drama, Romantic, Adventure
1954, USA
6.1
Dick Tracy Meets Gruesome
Dick Tracy Meets Gruesome
Action, Crime, Drama
1947, USA
6.7
The Black Swan
The Black Swan
Adventure, Drama
1942, USA
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