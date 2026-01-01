Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Luka Peros
Luka Peros Luka Peros
Kinoafisha Persons Luka Peros

Luka Peros

Luka Peros

Date of Birth
28 October 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Itsi Bitsi 6.6
Itsi Bitsi (2014)
The Lost Princess 6.2
The Lost Princess (2025)
Mine 5.9
Mine (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Lost Princess 6.2
The Lost Princess The Lost Princess
Action, Adventure 2025, USA / Morocco
Watch trailer
The Last Gunfight 4.1
The Last Gunfight The Last Gunfight
Action 2025, USA
Mine 5.9
Mine Mine
Drama, Fantasy, Thriller 2016, USA / Spain / Italy
Itsi Bitsi 6.6
Itsi Bitsi Steppeulven
Drama 2014, Denmark
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more