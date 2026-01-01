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About
Filmography
Luka Peros
Luka Peros
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luka Peros
Luka Peros
Luka Peros
Date of Birth
28 October 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.6
Itsi Bitsi
(2014)
6.2
The Lost Princess
(2025)
5.9
Mine
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Drama
Fantasy
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2016
2014
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
6.2
The Lost Princess
The Lost Princess
Action, Adventure
2025, USA / Morocco
Watch trailer
4.1
The Last Gunfight
The Last Gunfight
Action
2025, USA
5.9
Mine
Mine
Drama, Fantasy, Thriller
2016, USA / Spain / Italy
6.6
Itsi Bitsi
Steppeulven
Drama
2014, Denmark
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