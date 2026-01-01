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Liz Crowther
Liz Crowther
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liz Crowther
Liz Crowther
Liz Crowther
Date of Birth
9 December 1954
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Romantic actress
Popular Films
5.8
Jane Austen Wrecked My Life
(2024)
Filmography
5.8
Jane Austen Wrecked My Life
Jane Austen a gâché ma vie
Romantic
2024, France
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