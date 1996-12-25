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Lyudmila Davydova
Lyudmila Davydova Lyudmila Davydova
Kinoafisha Persons Lyudmila Davydova

Lyudmila Davydova

Lyudmila Davydova

Date of Birth
29 March 1939
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
25 December 1996

Popular Films

Назначаешься внучкой 7.0
Назначаешься внучкой (1975)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Назначаешься внучкой 7
Назначаешься внучкой Назначаешься внучкой
War 1975, USSR
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