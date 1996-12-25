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Lyudmila Davydova
Lyudmila Davydova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyudmila Davydova
Lyudmila Davydova
Lyudmila Davydova
Date of Birth
29 March 1939
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
25 December 1996
Popular Films
7.0
Назначаешься внучкой
(1975)
Filmography
Genre
All
War
Year
All
1975
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
7
Назначаешься внучкой
Назначаешься внучкой
War
1975, USSR
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