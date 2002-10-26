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Filmography
Margarida Corceiro
Margarida Corceiro
Kinoafisha
Persons
Margarida Corceiro
Margarida Corceiro
Margarida Corceiro
Date of Birth
26 October 2002
Age
23 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
5.3
Punto Nemo
(2025)
5.1
All That We Never Were
(2026)
Tickets
Filmography
5.1
All That We Never Were
Todo lo que nunca fuimos
Drama, Romantic
2026, Spain / USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.3
Punto Nemo
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2025, Spain/Portugal
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