Marta Giovannozzi
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

The Kite 7.1
The Kite (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Kite 7.1
The Kite Il nibbio
Drama 2025, Italy / Belgium
Watch trailer
