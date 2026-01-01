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Moscow, RU
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Filmography
Natalya Goncharova
Natalya Goncharova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalya Goncharova
Natalya Goncharova
Natalya Goncharova
Date of Birth
16 June 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
6.9
The Magical Portrait
(1997)
5.2
Almazy shakha
(1992)
Filmography
6.9
The Magical Portrait
Volshebnyy portret
Fantasy, Family
1997, Russia / China
5.2
Almazy shakha
Almazy shakha
Detective, Crime
1992, Ukraine
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