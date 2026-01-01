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Natalya Goncharova Natalya Goncharova
Kinoafisha Persons Natalya Goncharova

Natalya Goncharova

Natalya Goncharova

Date of Birth
16 June 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

The Magical Portrait 6.9
The Magical Portrait (1997)
Almazy shakha 5.2
Almazy shakha (1992)

Filmography

The Magical Portrait 6.9
The Magical Portrait Volshebnyy portret
Fantasy, Family 1997, Russia / China
Almazy shakha 5.2
Almazy shakha Almazy shakha
Detective, Crime 1992, Ukraine
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