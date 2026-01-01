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Kenji Matsuda Kenji Matsuda
Kinoafisha Persons Kenji Matsuda

Kenji Matsuda

Kenji Matsuda

Date of Birth
23 September 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Height
177 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Trigun Stampede 7.1
Trigun Stampede (2023)
Roppongi Class 6.4
Roppongi Class (2022)

Filmography

Trigun Stampede 7.1
Trigun Stampede
Action, Adventure, Anime 2023, Japan
Roppongi Class 6.4
Roppongi Class
Drama, , 2022, Japan
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