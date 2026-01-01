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Filmography
Kenji Matsuda
Kenji Matsuda
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kenji Matsuda
Kenji Matsuda
Kenji Matsuda
Date of Birth
23 September 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Height
177 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Actor type
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.1
Trigun Stampede
(2023)
6.4
Roppongi Class
(2022)
Filmography
7.1
Trigun Stampede
Action, Adventure, Anime
2023, Japan
6.4
Roppongi Class
Drama, ,
2022, Japan
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