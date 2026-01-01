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Mark Brutman
Mark Brutman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mark Brutman
Mark Brutman
Mark Brutman
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Fantasy hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
5.5
Akterishche
(2025)
0.0
Krasnoe ozero
(2026)
Filmography
Krasnoe ozero
Fantasy, Adventure, Family
2026, Russia
5.5
Akterishche
Comedy
2025, Russia
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