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Mark Brutman Mark Brutman
Kinoafisha Persons Mark Brutman

Mark Brutman

Mark Brutman

Actor type
Comedy actor, Fantasy hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Akterishche 5.5
Akterishche (2025)
Krasnoe ozero 0.0
Krasnoe ozero (2026)

Filmography

Krasnoe ozero
Krasnoe ozero
Fantasy, Adventure, Family 2026, Russia
Akterishche 5.5
Akterishche
Comedy 2025, Russia
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