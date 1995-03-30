Menu
Aleksey Shramenko
Aleksey Shramenko
Aleksey Shramenko
Date of Birth
30 March 1995
Age
30 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Popular Films
0.0
Operativnaya pamyat
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Detective
Year
All
2025
All
1
TV Shows
1
Actor
1
Operativnaya pamyat
Detective
2025, Russia
